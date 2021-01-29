Army recruitment rally for Punjab, JK, Ladakh in Jammu from March 1
- A recruitment rally of the Army for the post of Sepoy Pharma will be conducted for eligible candidates of Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh from March 1-10 at Sunjwan Military Station in Jammu.
As per a communiqué issued in Jammu, online registration is mandatory for the aspiring candidates and will be open from January 28 to February 26. The admit cards for the rally will be sent through registered e-mail from February 27 to February 28.
The gates of the venue will be open at 7am and close by 10am on each day and the candidates should reach the venue on given date and time mentioned in the admit card.
The communiqué further says that the candidates will be screened as per qualitative requirements as mentioned in the website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in and relaxation in physical standards is either for wards of servicemen/ex-servicemen and would be in addition to the special physical standards.
According to the Covid-19 advisory issued by the agency, all candidates will have to produce a Covid-19 free/asymptomatic certificate and no risk certificate when they report to the rally.
All candidates will be thermally screened at the rally site and those having temperature or showing related symptoms will be directed to report again on a designated day earmarked by headquarters recruiting zone, for all such cases.
If the candidate is again having symptoms, he will not be allowed to participate in the rally.
All candidates will have to carry masks and gloves besides all ground staff will be well equipped/protected.
