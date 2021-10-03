Arunachal Pradesh: APPSC to recruit Assistant Conservator of Forests, know more

Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has invited applications to fill 4 positions of assistant conservator of forests (ACF). The application forms are available on the official website of the Commission and the deadline for submission of the forms is November 5.

Apply online

“Out of 4 posts, 2 posts are reserved for Forestry Graduates and another 2 posts are reserved for Other Science Graduates. Of the total 4 posts, 2 posts are further reserved for Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribe Candidates and another 2 posts are un-reserved (open competition). The vacancy position is subject to variation. Any vacancies/post(s) if received from the departments will also be included and notified before the written examination,” the Commission has said.

“A candidate must not be less than 18 years and above 32 years of age as on OS.lL,2O2t. However, the upper age limit is relax-able in accordance with the orders issued by the Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh from time to time in respect of Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribe candidates,” the APPSC has said.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written exam and interview, held in succession. Those candidates who are declared to have qualified in the written examination will be called for Medical Test followed by Viva-voce/lnterview.

Along with the application form, candidates are required to pay fee of Rs. 100/- for APST candidates and Rs.150/- only for others through online mode only.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON