Home / Education / Employment News / Assam: APSC research assistant recruitment begins today
employment news

Assam: APSC research assistant recruitment begins today

Assam: APSC research assistant recruitment begins today(HT)
Assam: APSC research assistant recruitment begins today(HT)
Published on Oct 04, 2021 09:24 AM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will begin the recruitment process today, October 4, to fill 45 Research Assistants in Planning Services under Transformation & Development Department. The application forms will be available on the official website of the Commission and the deadline for the submission of the forms is November 3.

APSC official website

Candidates between 21-38 years of age as on January 1, 2021 with Bachelor Degree in Arts, Science or Commerce from any recognized University with either Statistics, Economics, Mathematics, Agricultural Economics, Sociology, Anthropology, Social Anthropology, Social Work, Business Administration, Business Management, Geography or Commerce as one of the subjects are eligible to apply for the job. Candidates can refer to the official job notification for details on the upper age limit relaxation.

As of now, the Commission has not given details of the selection process. 

Candidates should refer to the official website of the Commission for updates on the recruitment. From the application process till the completion of the recruitment, the Commission will release all updates on its website.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
assam apsc recruitment
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 04, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Saved Articles
Sign out