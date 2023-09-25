News / Education / Employment News / Assam DElEd 2023 counselling registration begins at scertpet.co.in

Assam DElEd 2023 counselling registration begins at scertpet.co.in

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 25, 2023 07:18 PM IST

Registration for Assam DElEd PET counselling 2023 has begun, with the last date being September 30.

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has begun the registration window for Assam DElEd PET counselling 2023 today September 2. Candidates can register for Assam DElEd PET 2023 counselling through the official website at scertpet.co.in. The last date to register for counselling is September 30.

Assam DElEd PET 2023 Counselling Registration Begins Today, Last Date September 30
Assam DElEd PET 2023 Counselling Registration Begins Today, Last Date September 30

The results of the pre-entry test (PET) were announced yesterday, September 24.

The district-wise overall and category-wise ranks will be announced on October 3. Seat allotment results for the first round of admission will be out on October 5. The colleges will conduct physical admission and document verification on October 6 and 7.

Direct link

Assam DElEd 2023 counselling: Know how to register

Visit the official website at scertpet.co.in

Log in to your account

Preview your profile

Select colleges according to your preferences.

Submit the counselling form

Download the Preference Slip

Take print for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 25, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out