Assam Direct Recruitment 2022 Grade 4 result released, how to check

Assam State Level Recruitment Commission released the direct recruitment results for grade 4 positions on October 18. The Assam Direct Recruitment Grade 4 result is available on the official website at sebaonline.org. Candidates can check their provisional result by entering their application number and password.

This recruitment drive will fill up 26,442 vacancies, of which 13,300 vacancies for Grade 3 posts and 13,341 for Grade 4 posts.

Assam Direct Recruitment 2022: How to check Grade 4 result

Visit the official website at sebaonline.org

On the home page, click on the link for Assam grade 4 result.

Key in log in details

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check and take print for future reference.

