Assam Police Constable Driving Test admit cards 2025 releasing tomorrow at slprbassam.in, here's how to download

The State-Level Police Recruitment Board, SLPRB, Assam will be releasing the admit cards for Assam Police Constable Driving Test (Skill Test) 2025 on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. Candidates who are appearing for the examination can download the admit cards from the official website at slprbassam.in, when out. Assam Police Constable Driving Test admit cards 2025 will be out on March 4, 2025 at slprbassam.in. Check the steps to download when released.

As per the official notice, candidates will be able to able to download the hall tickets from 11 AM of March 4 to March 9, 2025 up to 12 PM, following which the admit card portal will be closed.

The admit card can be downloaded by logging in to the SLPRB website.

Notably, the SLPRB will be conducting the driving test on March 10, 2025 at 1st Assam Commando Battalion, Mandakata, North Guwahati.

The notice reads, “The Driving Test (Skill Test) of the qualified Candidates will be held w.e.f. 10-03-2025 at 1 st Assam Commando Battalion, Mandakata, North Guwahati. Qualified Candidates will be able to download their Admit Cards for Driving Test (Skill Test) by logging in to the SLPRB website (www.slprbassam.in) from 11 AM of 04-03-2025 to 12 P.M. of 09-03-2025. After the stipulated period, the Admit Card download Portal will be closed.”

Through the recruitment test, the SLPRB aims to fill 654 driver constable posts in Assam Police.

Assam Police Constable Driving Test admit card: Here's how to download

To download the Assam Police Constable Driving Test admit card, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at slprbassam.in. On the home page, click on the link to download the admit card. Enter your credentials to log in and submit. The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download the admit card and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

In case candidates face difficulties in downloading the admit card, they may contact the Help Line No.8826762317 or send an Email at slprbadmitcard@gmail.com.