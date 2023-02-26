Home / Education / Employment News / Assam Excise Constable, Havilder, Jail Warder admit cards 2023 out , link here

Assam Excise Constable, Havilder, Jail Warder admit cards 2023 out , link here

Published on Feb 26, 2023

Assam Excise Constable Admit Cards 2022: Candidates can download PET, PST of the said posts from the admit card tab given on the official website, slprbassam.in.

ByHT Education Desk

Assam Excise Constable Admit Cards 2022: State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam has published admit cads for posts of Excise Constable under the Excise Department, Jail Warder in Prison Department and Havilder in DGCD and CGHC. Candidates can download admit cards for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) of the said posts from the admit card tab given on the official website, slprbassam.in. The direct link is given below.

This recruitment drive aims to fill up 36 Havilder, 222 Excise Constable and 265 Jail Warder posts.

SLPRB has informed that PET for these posts will be 1,600 metre race for male and 800 metre race for Female candidates.

Candidates who have applied for more than one posts will have to appear for PET only once for all posts, it said.

PET and PST for all posts will be held March 1 onwards and the venue will be mentioned on admit cards.

Direct link to download Assam Excise Constable, Havilder, Jail Warder admit cards 2023.

For more updates regarding these posts, candidates should regularly visit the SLPRB website.

