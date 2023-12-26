close_game
Assam Police SI, Constable and other posts admit card releasing today at slprbassam.in, know how to download

Assam Police SI, Constable and other posts admit card releasing today at slprbassam.in, know how to download

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 26, 2023 04:58 PM IST

Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board to release admit card for various posts today

Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) will release the admit card for the posts of Inspector (B), Sub- Inspector (B), Head Constable (B) and Constable today, December 26. The hall ticktes will be released at 10 am Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at slprbassam.in.

Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) to release admit card for various posts
Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) to release admit card for various posts

Candidates can download their admit card using their applictaion number, name and date of birth.

The written examination will be conducted on January 7 in Guwahati. Exams for the positions of Inspector and Sub Inspector will take place from 2 PM to 4 PM, and exams for Head Constable and Constable posts will be held from 10 AM to 12 PM.

Assam Police Admit Card 2023: How to download

To download the admit card candidates can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website slprbassam.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Key in your credentials

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference

