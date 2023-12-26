Assam Police SI, Constable and other posts admit card releasing today at slprbassam.in, know how to download
Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board to release admit card for various posts today
Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) will release the admit card for the posts of Inspector (B), Sub- Inspector (B), Head Constable (B) and Constable today, December 26. The hall ticktes will be released at 10 am Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at slprbassam.in.
Candidates can download their admit card using their applictaion number, name and date of birth.
The written examination will be conducted on January 7 in Guwahati. Exams for the positions of Inspector and Sub Inspector will take place from 2 PM to 4 PM, and exams for Head Constable and Constable posts will be held from 10 AM to 12 PM.
Assam Police Admit Card 2023: How to download
To download the admit card candidates can follow the steps given below:
Visit the official website slprbassam.in
On the homepage, click on the admit card link
Key in your credentials
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference