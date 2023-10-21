News / Education / Employment News / Assam Rifles Recruitment Rally 2024: Apply for 161 Group B and C posts at assamrifles.gov.in

Assam Rifles Recruitment Rally 2024: Apply for 161 Group B and C posts at assamrifles.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 21, 2023 05:24 PM IST

Assam Rifles Recruitment Rally 2024 registration begins for 161 posts. Eligible candidates can apply at assamrifles.gov.in.

Assam Rifles has invited applications for Group B and Group C posts. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website of Assam Rifles at assamrifles.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 161 posts in the organization. The last date to apply is till November 19, 2023.

Assam Rifles Recruitment Rally 2024: Apply for 161 Group B and C posts
Assam Rifles Recruitment Rally 2024: Apply for 161 Group B and C posts

Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesman Recruitment Rally 2024 is tentatively scheduled from December 18, 2023 onwards. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for this recruitment rally can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available on employment news.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of PET, skill test, written test and detailed medical examination. PET will be conducted for all the candidates qualified in initial verification of the documents. Trade Test will be conducted after completion of PET/PST.

The written test will comprise of 100 marks questions. Minimum pass marks for General/ EWS candidates is 35% and 33% marks for SC/ST/OBC candidates. All the shortlisted candidates will have to appear for medical examination.

Application Fees

The application fees is 200/- for Group B and 100/ for Group C. The fees will be deposited online by the candidates into SBI Current Account number, details of which is given in the notification. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Assam Rifles.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out