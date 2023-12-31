close_game
Assam Rifles Shillong Recruitment 2023: Apply for Riflemen and other posts till Jan 28

Assam Rifles Shillong Recruitment 2023: Apply for Riflemen and other posts till Jan 28

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 31, 2023 04:15 PM IST

Assam Rifles invites applications for various posts.

Assam Rifles has invited applications for Riflemen, Riflewomen and other posts. Candidates can apply through the official website of Assam Rifles at assamrifles.gov.in. The last for receipt of the application is January 28.

Assam Rifles Shillong Recruitment 2023: Apply for Riflemen and other posts till Jan 28
Assam Rifles Shillong Recruitment 2023: Apply for Riflemen and other posts till Jan 28

Assam Rifles recruitment rally will be held on March 4 onwards at the Headquarters Directorate General Assam Rifles, Latikor, Shillong ( Meghalaya) NRS- (Guwahati) Assam.

Candidates applying under the compassionate ground appointment scheme will be exempted from written exam test.

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 44 vacancies.

Details:

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2023
Assam Rifles Recruitment 2023

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Candidates have to submit the offline applictaion along with the self-attested copies of their educational certificate, domicile certificate, cast certificate, and diploma/ technical/ITI certificate(as applicable) to the following address.

Directorate General Assam Rifles

(Recruitment Branch)

LAITOKOR, Shillong

Meghalaya- 793010

Candidates may also submit uploaded copies of applications along with the requisite document to the following email rectbrdgar@gmail.com.

