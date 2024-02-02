Director of Elementary Education, Assam will close the registration process for Assam Teacher Recruitment 2023 on February 2, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the post can do it through the official website of DEE, Assam at dee.assam.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 5500 posts in the organisation. Assam Teacher Recruitment 2023: Last date to apply for 5500 posts, link here

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should be d permanent residents of Assam, who are qualified in Assam Teacher Eligibility Test (ATET)/ Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). Either the Language-I or the Language-II of both ATET and CTET candidates shall match the medium of instruction of the school wherein the candidate wishes to apply. To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to apply for Assam Teacher Recruitment 2023

Assam Teacher Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Visit the official website of DEE, Assam at dee.assam.gov.in.

Click on Recruitment link available on the home page.

A new page will open where Assam Teacher Recruitment 2023 link will be available.

Click on the link and a new page will open.

Register yourself and login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of DEE, Assam.