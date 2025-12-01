Bank of Baroda will close the registration process for Apprentice posts on December 1, 2025. Candidates interested in applying for the posts can find the direct link on the official Bank of Baroda website at bankofbaroda.bank.in. Bank of Baroda Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Last date today to apply for 2700 posts at bankofbaroda.bank.in (Mint Photo)

This recruitment drive will fill up 2700 posts in the organisation. To apply for the posts candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to apply for Bank of Baroda Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Bank of Baroda Apprentice Recruitment 2025: How to apply

1. Visit the official website of BFSI at bfsissc.com.

2. Click on apprentice link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register yourself.

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee for General, EWS and Other Backward Class (OBC) candidates is ₹800/- for fee for Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) candidates is ₹400/-. The Scheduled Caste (SC) / Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates are exempted from payment of application fee.

The selection process comprises of online examination. The online exam will consist of 100 questions of 100 marks. The exam duration is for 60 minutes. There will be NO negative marks for wrong answers in the Objective tests.

Candidates are required to score a minimum percentage mark on aggregate (For SC/ST/OBC/PwBD candidates, 5% relaxation available thereon). Minimum qualifying marks on aggregate will be as decided by the Bank. Merit list will be drawn State wise and Category wise. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Bank of Baroda.