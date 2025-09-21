Bank of Baroda has invited applications for Manager posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Bank of Baroda at bankofbaroda.bank.in. The registration process commenced on September 19 and will conclude on October 9, 2025. Bank of Baroda Manager Recruitment 2025: Apply for 58 posts at bankofbaroda.bank.in, link here(Mint Photo)

This recruitment drive will fill up 58 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

1. Chief Manager – Investor Relations: 2 posts

2. Manager Trade Finance Operations: 14 posts

3. Manager Forex Acquisition & Relationship: 37 posts

4. Senior Manager Forex Acquisition & Relationship: 5 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Application Fees

The application fee is ₹850/- (Inclusive of GST) + Payment Gateway Charges for General, EWS & OBC candidates and ₹175/- (Inclusive of GST)+ Payment Gateway Charges for SC, ST, PWD, ESM/DESM & Women candidates. The candidate is required to pay the non-refundable application fee/Intimation charges irrespective of whether online test is conducted or not and even if the candidate is shortlisted or not for the interview.

The payment can be made by using Debit Card / Credit Card / Internet Banking etc. by providing information as asked on the screen. Transaction charges for online payment, if any, will be borne by the candidates.

Selection Process

The selection process may comprises online test, psychometric test or any other test deemed suitable for further selection process followed by Group Discussion and/or Interview of candidates, qualifying in the online test.

A total of 150 questions will be asked for maximum marks of 225. The exam duration is for 150 minutes. Section/Test 1, 2 & 3 are qualifying in nature and marks secured in these sections will not be reckoned for final result. There will be no negatine marking for any of the section of the Online Test for wrong answers. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Bank of Baroda.