Wednesday, Jul 23, 2025
Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Apply for 41 Manager & other posts at bankofbaroda.in, details here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Published on: Jul 23, 2025 02:53 pm IST

Bank of Baroda has invited applications for Manager and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply at bankofbaroda.in. 

Bank of Baroda has invited applications for Manager and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Bank of Baroda at bankofbaroda.in. The registration process begins on July 23 and will end on August 12, 2025.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Apply for 41 Manager & other posts (Mint Photo)
This recruitment drive will fill up 41 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

1. Manager- Digital Product: 7 posts

2. Senior Manager- Digital Product: 6 posts

3. Fire Safety Officer: 14 posts

4. Manager- Information Security: 4 posts

5. Senior Manager -Information Security: 4 posts

6. Chief Manager -Information Security: 2 posts

7. Manager - Storage Administrator and Backup: 2 posts

8. Senior Manager - Storage Administrator and Backup: 2 posts

Selection Process

The selection process may comprises online test, psychometric test or any other test deemed suitable for further selection process followed by Group Discussion and/or Interview of candidates, qualifying in the online test. The written exam will comprise of 150 questions of 225 marks. The time duration is 150 minutes.

Section/Test 1, 2 & 3 are qualifying in nature and marks secured in these sections will not be reckoned for final result. The minimum qualifying marks/percentage of marks in each of the section would be 40% for General & EWS Category and 35% for Reserved Categories.

Application Fee

The application fee is 850/- for General, EWS and OBC candidates and 175/- for SC, ST, PWD, ESM/DESM & Women candidates. The payment should be done through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Bank of Baroda.

Detailed Notification Here

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
