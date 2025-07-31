Search
Thu, Jul 31, 2025
Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Apply for 445 Managerial posts at bankofbaroda.in, details here

Published on: Jul 31, 2025 02:52 pm IST

Bank of Baroda will recruit candidates for various Managerial posts. The direct link to apply can be checked at bankofbaroda.in. 

Bank of Baroda has invited applications for Managerial posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Bank of Baroda at bankofbaroda.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 445 posts in the organisation.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Apply for 445 Managerial posts, details here (Mint Photo)
The last date to apply is August 19, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

1. Corporate & Institutional Credit department: 94 posts

2. Risk Management department: 12 posts

3. Security department: 10 posts

4. MSME Banking department: 6 posts

5. Finance department: 3 posts

6. Digital department: 20 posts

7. MSME department: 300 posts

8. Risk Management department: 10 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

Selection will be based on short listing and subsequent round of Personal Interview (PI) and/or any other selection method.The qualifying marks in Interview/selection procedure will be decided by the Bank.

Application Fees

The application fee is 850/- + payment gateway charges if belonging to General, EWS & OBC candidates and 175/- + payment gateway charges if belonging to SC, ST, PWD, ESM (Ex-Servicemen) category & Women candidates. The candidate is required to pay the non-refundable application fee/Intimation charges irrespective of whether online test is conducted or not and even if the candidate is shortlisted or not for the interview. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Bank of Baroda.

Detailed Notification 1

Detailed Notification 2

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
