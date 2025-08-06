Search
Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Apply for 465 managerial posts at bankofbaroda.in, details here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Published on: Aug 06, 2025 05:28 pm IST

Bank of Baroda will recruit for managerial posts. Eligible candidates can apply at bankofbaroda.in for 465 posts. 

Bank of Baroda has invited applications for various managerial posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Bank of Baroda at bankofbaroda.in. The last date to apply is August 26, 2025.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Apply for 465 managerial posts at bankofbaroda.in, details here(Mint Photo)
Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Apply for 465 managerial posts at bankofbaroda.in, details here(Mint Photo)

This recruitment drive will up 465 managerial posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

1. Manager (Sales): 227 posts

2. Officer Agriculture Sales: 142 posts

3. Manager Agriculture Sales: 48 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Manager (Sales): Graduation in any discipline

Officer Agriculture Sales & Manager Agriculture Sales: 4-year Degree (graduation) in Agriculture / Horticulture / Animal Husbandry / Veterinary Science / Dairy Science / Fishery Science / Pisciculture/ Agri. Marketing & Cooperation / Cooperation & Banking / Agro-Forestry /Forestry/ Agricultural Biotechnology / B.Tech Biotechnology / Food Science / Agriculture Business Management / Food Technology / Dairy Technology /Agricultural Engineering/ Sericulture / Fisheries Engineering.

Selection process

The selection process may comprises online test, psychometric test or any other test deemed suitable for further selection process followed by Group Discussion and/or Interview of candidates, qualifying in the online test. However, if the number of eligible applications received is large/less, then Bank reserves the right to change the shortlisting criteria/interview process.

Application Fee

The application fee is 850/- + applicable taxes + payment gateway charges for general, EWS and OBC candidates and 175/- + applicable taxes + payment gateway charges for SC, ST, PWD, ESM/DESM & Women category candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Bank of Baroda.

Detailed Notification here

