Bank of India (BOI) Recruitment 2022: Last date to apply for 696 posts
Bank of India (BOI) Recruitment 2022: Last date to apply for 696 posts

  • BOI Recruitment 2022: Candidates can apply on the BOI website, bankofindia.co.in up to May 10. 
Bank of India (BOI) Recruitment 2022: Last date to apply for 696 posts(HT file)
Published on May 10, 2022 10:59 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Bank of India (BOI) will close the application process for 696 officer vacancies on Tuesday, May 10. Candidates can apply on the BOI website, bankofindia.co.in.

This recruitment drive is to fill 696 vacancies out of which 594 vacancies are regular and 102 vacancies are contractual.

The selection process include online test and/or group discussion and/or personal interview rounds, depending on the number of applicants.

The application fee is 850 for general and 175 for SC, ST and PwD candidates.

Bank of India Recruitment: Steps to apply

Visit the official website of BOI – bankofindia.co.in

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Click on the link " Recruitment of Officers in various streams upto Scale IV on regular and contract basis -Project No. 2021-22/3 Notice dated 01.12.2021"

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Click on the apply online link

Complete the registration and application process

Pay the application fee

Upload the required documents

Submit the application. Download the confirmation page.

Read the notification below for more information:

bank of india sarkari naukri
