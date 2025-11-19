Bank of India has invited applications for Officers post. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Bank of India at bankofindia.bank.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 115 posts in the organisation. Bank of India Officers Recruitment 2025: Apply for 115 Managerial posts at bankofindia.bank.in, link here

The last date to apply is November 30, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Selection Process The selection will be through online test and/or personal interview, depending on the number of applicants/eligible candidates. The written test will comprise of 125 marks out of which 25 marks for English Language and 100 marks for Professional Knowledge relevant to the post. The exam duration is for 100 minutes.

The test of English Language will be of qualifying nature i.e. Marks obtained in English Language will not be added while preparing merit List. The minimum qualifying marks in English Language Test, Professional Knowledge Test and General Awareness will be 35% for General/ EWS candidates.