Bank of India to recruit supporting staff for RSETI Khandwa, Burhanpur, Khargone

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 30, 2021 11:31 AM IST

Bank of India has invited applications to recruit supporting staff for RSETI Khandwa, Burhanpur, Khargone. A total of 18 vacancies will be filled in Faculty Member, Office Asst, Office Attendant, Watchman cum Gardener posts.

Candidates have to apply for the jobs through the prescribed application format. The duly completed application form should reach us in a closed cover by 4 pm on or before September 8.

Candidates should preferably be a resident of the district where the RSETI is located, the bank has said.

The selected candidates will be engaged on contract basis for a period of 2 years. Renewal may be considered at bank’s sole discretion in terms of extant policies and rules, candidates have been informed.

Bank of India recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

• Faculty: 1 post in Khandwa

• Office assistant: 2 posts in Khandwa

• Office attendant: 1 post in Khandwa

• Watchman cum gardener: 2 posts in Khandwa

• Office assistant: 2 posts in Khargone

• Office attendant: 2 posts in Khargone

• Watchman cum gardener: 2 posts in Khargone

• Faculty: 2 posts in Burhanpur

• Office assistant: 2 posts in Burhanpur

• Office attendant: 1 post in Burhanpur

• Watchman cum gardener: 2 posts in Burhanpur

Details of the job including the job description, eligibility criteria and other details can be found from the official notification given below.

Job details

