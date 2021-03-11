BDL Recruitment 2021: 70 Project Engineer and Officer posts notified
- BDL Recruitment 2021: After the registration process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at bdl-india.in on or before March 31, 2021.
BDL Recruitment 2021: Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) has released an official notification for the recruitment of Project Engineer and Project Officer on its official website. The online application process will begin on March 12, 2021.
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 70 vacancies, out of which, 55 vacancies are for Project Engineer, and 15 for Project Officer.
Candidates applying for the positions must possess a B.E/B.Tech/M.E/M.Tech/CA/ICWA/B.Sc/MBA/PG Diploma/MSW qualifications.
Candidates belonging to the UR/OBC/EWS category are required to pay an application fee of ₹300. The SC/ST/PwBD candidates are exempted from payment of the registration fee.
"For further details or any clarifications, please feel free to e-mail us at: hrcorp-careers@bdl-india.in. Please note that no other form of communication will be entertained including telephone calls, conventional mail, fax, etc," reads the official notification.
For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification here:
