BECIL recruitment 2021 for 48 posts on contract

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has invited applications to recruit candidates for various contractual posts in National Co-operative Consumers’ Federation of India Ltd., Central Pollution Control Board, n AAI Cargo Logistic & Allied Services Company Ltd., Surat and All India Institute of Ayurveda. The application forms of this recruitment is available on the official website of the BECIL, becil.com. The last date for submission of application forms is July 30.

BECIL recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

For vacancies in the All India Institute of Ayurveda, New Delhi

Technical Officer (AYUSH): 1 post

IT professional: 1 post

Audiovisual Graphics: 1 post

Graphic Designer: 1 post

Assistant Consultant (material management): 1 post

For vacancies in n AAI Cargo Logistic & Allied Services Company Ltd., Surat.

Handyman or Loader: 28 posts

Supervisor: 9 posts

For vacancies in Central Pollution Control Board

Network Engineer: 1 post

Full Stack Developer: 1 post

Deployment Engineer: 1 post

For vacancies in National Co-operative Consumers’ Federation of India Ltd.

Deputy Manager (A&F): 1 post

General Manager (Commercial): 1 post

General Manager (Personal and Administration): 1 post

BECIL recruitment 2021: Know how to apply

"For applying please visit the BECIL website www.becil.com. Go the ‘Careers Section’ and then click ‘Registration Form (Online)’. Please read ‘How to Apply’ carefully before proceeding to register and online payment of fee. The instruction (How to Apply) for filling up the Online Application/ Registration is attached below for reference," BECIL has said.