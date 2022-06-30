BECIL recruitment 2022: Application submission deadline extended

BECIL recruitment 2022: Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL) has postponed the date for submission of online application for 123 vacancies to July 7, 2022 for recruitment of various manpower posts.

Interested candidates can apply on the official website becil.com.

“Last date of submission of applications against Advertisement No. File No. BECIL/HR/BESK/Advt.2022/136 has been extended till 31.08.2022. All other details of the advertisement will remain unchanged.” reads the official notification published on June 30, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 123 vacancies across the posts of Lower Division Clerk, Pharmacist, Stenographer, Technician, Optometrist, Librarian and various others. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website till July 7, 2022.

Posts are on contract basis for deployment of people in the office of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, (AIIMS), Bilaspur.

Only online payment of registration & application processing fee is applicable. There will not be any other acceptable mode of payment of registration & application processing fee.

The application fees for candidates belonging to catagories- general/OBC/ Ex-Serviceman/ Women is ₹750, whereas for candidates belonging to categories SC/ST/EWS/PH application fee is ₹450. Candidates will have to pay extra amount for every additional post applied.

For eligibility criteria and remuneration details, click here.

How to apply, check here

Visit the official website becilregistration.com

Click on new registration

Register and login to the portal

Apply for the desired post, upload documents and pay fee

Submit and save for future purposes