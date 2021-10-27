BEL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Apply for 73 posts on boat-srp.com
Bharat Electronics Limited, BEL has invited applications from candidates to apply for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Board of Apprentice Training on boat-srp.com. The registration process was started on October 25 and will end on November 10, 2021.
This recruitment drive will fill up 73 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Important Dates
|Opening date of application
|October 25, 2021
|Last date for enrolling in NATS portal
|November 10, 2021
|Last date for applying
|November 25, 2021
|Declaration of Shortlisted list
|November 30, 2021
|Verification of certificates for shortlisted candidates
|December 8 and 9, 2021
Vacancy Details
- Graduate Apprentice: 63 Posts
- Technician (Diploma) Apprentices: 10 Posts
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the complete educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification Available here.
Selection Process
Board of Apprenticeship Training (SR) is interested with the task of preparation of shortlist from the online application data. Shortlisting of candidates will be done based on the percentage of marks obtained in the basic prescribed qualification as applicable to the respective disciplines. Shortlisted candidates shall be intimated through their registered Email id. Shortlisted candidates have to appear for Certificate Verification at Chennai.