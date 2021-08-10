Home / Education / Employment News / BEL invites applications to select graduate engineer apprentices
  • Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has invited applications to engage 50 Graduate Engineering apprentices under the Apprentices Act 1961 for a period of one year apprenticeship training.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 10, 2021 06:56 PM IST

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has invited applications to engage 50 Graduate Engineering apprentices under the Apprentices Act 1961 for a period of one year apprenticeship training. The application forms are available on the official website bel-india.in. The last date for submission of the application forms is August 29.

Apply online

Apprenticeship is being offered in mechanical, computer science, electronics and civil engineering disciplines.

BEL recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Mechanical engineering: 20 posts

Computer Science engineering: 10 posts

Electronics engineering: 10 posts

Civil Engineering: 10 posts

After selection, candidates will receive 11,110 monthly stipend.

"The candidate must have passed their BE/B.Tech course in above mentioned engineering branches recognized by AICTE or GOI on or after 30/11/2018. Maximum age should be 25 years or less on 30/11/2021. Upper age relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST/PWD and 3 years for OBC candidates," BEL India has informed candidates.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of final percentage of marks obtained in BE/B.Tech degree.

