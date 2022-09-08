Home / Education / Employment News / BEL Recruitment 2022: Apply for 100 Trainee & Project Engineer posts

BEL Recruitment 2022: Apply for 100 Trainee & Project Engineer posts

Published on Sep 08, 2022 04:25 PM IST

BEL to recruit candidates for Trainee and Project Engineer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of BEL on bel-india.in.

BEL Recruitment 2022: Apply for 100 Trainee &amp; Project Engineer posts(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Bharat Electronics Limited, BEL has invited applications from candidates to apply for Trainee Engineer and Project Engineer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of BEL on bel-india.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till September 23, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 100 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Trainee Engineer: 40 Posts
  • Project Engineer: 60 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection will be through a Written Test followed by an Interview for those candidates who qualify in the written test. The written test details will be e-mailed to the candidates/applicants to the mail id provided by the candidate. The written exam will be of 85 marks and interview of 15 marks.

Application Fees

Candidates belonging to General /OBC / EWS category and applying for the post of Trainee Engineer are required to pay Rs. 150 + 18% GST as an application fee. Candidates belonging to General /OBC / EWS category and applying for the post of Project Engineer are required to pay Rs. 400 + 18% GST as an application fee

