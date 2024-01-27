 BDL Recruitment 2024: Apply for 361 Project Engineer and other posts - Hindustan Times
News / Education / Employment News / Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) Recruitment 2024: Apply for 361 Project Engineer and other posts

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 27, 2024 04:29 PM IST

BDL invites applications for 361 Project Engineer and Officer posts.

Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) has invited applications for walk-in interviews for 361 project engineers, project officers, and other posts. The application process is underway and the deadline for submitting the application form is February 14. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at bdl-india.in.

Direct link to apply

Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 361 vacancies of Project Engineer, Project Diploma Assistant, Project Trade Assistant and Project office assistant for four years.

Vacancy details:

Project Engineers / Officers: 136 vacancies

Project Diploma Assistants / Assistant: 142 vacancies

Project Trade Assistants (BLV-4, DHH-2, LD-3, MD-3) / Office Assistants: 83 vacancies.

Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) Recruitment 2024 age limit: The maximum age of the candidates should be 28 years as of February 14, 2024.

Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) Recruitment 2024 application fee: The application fee is 300 for the Project Engineer/ Project Officer. For the Project Diploma Assistant / Project Trade Assistant / Project Assistant / Project Office Assistant the application fee is 200.

Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) Recruitment 2024: Walk-in-interview schedule

For vacancies of Units / OfficePostInterview DateVenue
BDL- Corporate Office (Gachibowli)/ BDL Kanchanbagh Unit / BDL Ibrahimpatnam Unit – Hyderabad, T.S./ BDL- Project Office located at A.D.E., Bengaluru(K.A.)

Project Engineers / Officers

 

February 17BDL- Kanchanbagh, Hyderabad, Telangana State
Project Diploma Assistants / Trade Assistants / Assistants/ Office AssistantsFebruary 18
BDL- Bhanur Unit- Sangareddy, T.S.Project Engineers / OfficerFebruary 20BDL Township, Bhanur, Sangareddy, Telangana State
Project Diploma Assistants / Trade Assistants / AssistantsFebruary 22
BDL-Visakhapatnam Unit – A.P.Officers/ Project Diploma Assistants / Trade Assistants / AssistantsFebruary 25BDL-Vishakaptnam Unit, Andhra Pradesh State

For more details check the detailed notification here.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Exam and College Guide
