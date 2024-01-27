Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) Recruitment 2024: Apply for 361 Project Engineer and other posts

Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) has invited applications for walk-in interviews for 361 project engineers, project officers, and other posts. The application process is underway and the deadline for submitting the application form is February 14. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at bdl-india.in. Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) invites applications for 361 Project Engineer, Project Officer and other posts

Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 361 vacancies of Project Engineer, Project Diploma Assistant, Project Trade Assistant and Project office assistant for four years.

Vacancy details:

Project Engineers / Officers: 136 vacancies

Project Diploma Assistants / Assistant: 142 vacancies

Project Trade Assistants (BLV-4, DHH-2, LD-3, MD-3) / Office Assistants: 83 vacancies.

Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) Recruitment 2024 age limit: The maximum age of the candidates should be 28 years as of February 14, 2024.

Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) Recruitment 2024 application fee: The application fee is ₹300 for the Project Engineer/ Project Officer. For the Project Diploma Assistant / Project Trade Assistant / Project Assistant / Project Office Assistant the application fee is ₹200.

Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) Recruitment 2024: Walk-in-interview schedule

For vacancies of Units / Office Post Interview Date Venue BDL- Corporate Office (Gachibowli)/ BDL Kanchanbagh Unit / BDL Ibrahimpatnam Unit – Hyderabad, T.S./ BDL- Project Office located at A.D.E., Bengaluru(K.A.) Project Engineers / Officers February 17 BDL- Kanchanbagh, Hyderabad, Telangana State Project Diploma Assistants / Trade Assistants / Assistants/ Office Assistants February 18 BDL- Bhanur Unit- Sangareddy, T.S. Project Engineers / Officer February 20 BDL Township, Bhanur, Sangareddy, Telangana State Project Diploma Assistants / Trade Assistants / Assistants February 22 BDL-Visakhapatnam Unit – A.P. Officers/ Project Diploma Assistants / Trade Assistants / Assistants February 25 BDL-Vishakaptnam Unit, Andhra Pradesh State

For more details check the detailed notification here.