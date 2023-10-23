News / Education / Employment News / BHEL to recruit for 75 Trainee posts, registration begins on October 25 at bhel.com

BHEL to recruit for 75 Trainee posts, registration begins on October 25 at bhel.com

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Oct 23, 2023 01:24 PM IST

BHEL will recruit candidates for 75 Trainee posts. Registration begins on October 25 at bhel.com.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, BHEL has invited applications for Trainee posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of BHEL at bhel.com. This recruitment drive will fill up 75 posts in the organization.

The registration process will open on October 25 and will close on November 15, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Civil: 30 posts
  • Mechanical: 30 posts
  • HR: 15 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the Trainee posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Official Notification available on employment news.

How to apply

  • Visit the official website of BHEL at bhel.com.
  • Click on recruitment link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to click on current job opening.
  • Click on Trainee link and register yourself.
  • Once registration is done, login to the account.
  • Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of BHEL.

