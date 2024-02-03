 BHU Faculty Recruitment 2024: Apply for 143 Associate Professor and other posts - Hindustan Times
News / Education / Employment News / BHU Faculty Recruitment 2024: Apply for 143 Associate Professor and other posts

BHU Faculty Recruitment 2024: Apply for 143 Associate Professor and other posts

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 03, 2024 12:30 PM IST

BHU invites applications for Associate Professor and Assistant Professor posts

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has invited applications for Associate Professor, and Assistant Professor posts. The applictaion process is underway and the deadline for submitting the applictaion form is March 4. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.bhu.ac.in.

BHU invites applications for Associate Professor and Assistant Professor posts

BHU Faculty Recruitment 2024 applictaion fee: The application Fee is Rs. 1000 for UR, EWSs & OBCs categories. No application fee is required for SCs, STs, PwBDs category and Women & Transgender candidates.

BHU Faculty Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 143 Teaching posts in the Institute of Medical Sciences (Faculty of Medicine, Faculty of Dental Sciences & College of Nursing).

Direct link to apply

BHU Faculty Recruitment 2024: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.bhu.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the recruitment tab

Next, click on the Teaching position

Next, click on the apply link for “Rolling Advt. No. 23/2023-2024 (Faculty of Medicine, Dental Sciences & College of Nursing, IMS)”

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take print for future reference.

For more details, candidates can check the detailed notification here.

Exam and College Guide
Saturday, February 03, 2024
