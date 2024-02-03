BHU Faculty Recruitment 2024: Apply for 143 Associate Professor and other posts
BHU invites applications for Associate Professor and Assistant Professor posts
The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has invited applications for Associate Professor, and Assistant Professor posts. The applictaion process is underway and the deadline for submitting the applictaion form is March 4. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.bhu.ac.in.
BHU Faculty Recruitment 2024 applictaion fee: The application Fee is Rs. 1000 for UR, EWSs & OBCs categories. No application fee is required for SCs, STs, PwBDs category and Women & Transgender candidates.
BHU Faculty Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 143 Teaching posts in the Institute of Medical Sciences (Faculty of Medicine, Faculty of Dental Sciences & College of Nursing).
BHU Faculty Recruitment 2024: Know how to apply
Visit the official website at www.bhu.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the recruitment tab
Next, click on the Teaching position
Next, click on the apply link for “Rolling Advt. No. 23/2023-2024 (Faculty of Medicine, Dental Sciences & College of Nursing, IMS)”
Fill out the application form
Pay the application fee
Upload all the required documents
Submit the form and take print for future reference.
For more details, candidates can check the detailed notification here.