Home / Education / Employment News / Bihar 67th CCE 2021: Registration date extended, check notice here
employment news

Bihar 67th CCE 2021: Registration date extended, check notice here

Bihar 67th CCE 2021 registration date has been extended. Candidates can apply for the examination through the steps given below. 
Bihar 67th CCE 2021: Registration date extended, check notice here
Bihar 67th CCE 2021: Registration date extended, check notice here
Published on Nov 04, 2021 03:41 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Bihar Public Service Commission has extended the registration date for Bihar 67th CCE 2021. The registration date has been extended till November 19, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for Bihar 67th Combined Competitive Exam can apply online through the official site of BPSC on bpsc.bih.nic.in. 

Earlier the last date to apply for the exam was till November 5, 2021. The edit option was available till November 15, which has also been extended till November 29, 2021, as per the official notice released by the Commission. 

Candidates belonging to general category will have to pay  600 as application fees,  150/- for SC/ST category candidates of the state,  150/- for disabled. The application fees should be paid online through net banking, debit/credit card. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can follow these simple steps given below. 

Direct link to apply here 

Bihar 67th CCE 2021: How to apply 

  • Visit the official site of BPSC on bpsc.bih.nic.in.
  • Click on Bihar 67th CCE 2021 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the required details and make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The preliminary examination will be conducted on January 23, 2022. The exam will be held in successive phases—preliminary, main and interview—to select candidates to fill 723 vacancies in various services in the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bihar bpsc bpsc mains sarkari naukri + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 04, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out