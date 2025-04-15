Menu Explore
Bihar Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Registration for 15000 posts ends tomorrow, apply at onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Apr 15, 2025 06:49 PM IST

Bihar Home Guard Recruitment 2025 registration ends on April 16, 2025. The direct link to apply is given here. 

Home Guard Corps and Fire Services, Bihar will close the Bihar Home Guard Recruitment 2025 registration on April 16, 2025. Candidates applying for the Home Guard posts can find the direct link through the official website at onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Registration for 15000 posts ends tomorrow
Bihar Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Registration for 15000 posts ends tomorrow

This recruitment drive will fill 15,000 home guard vacancies and cover 37 state districts (excluding Arwal district, Police district Naugachhia and Bagaha district).

The registration process was started on March 27, 2025.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must be permanent residents of Bihar. As of January 1, 2025, the age limit for male, female, and third-gender candidates in all categories should be between 19 and 40.

The candidate's educational qualification is that he/she must have passed Higher Secondary (Intermediate/Intermediate) or equivalent examination recognized by the State Government as on 01/01/2025.

Application Fee

The application fee for Non-reserved/economically weaker/Backward class (including third gender)/extremely backward class is 200/—, and for Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/Women candidates, it is 100/—. The fee should be paid online.

How to apply

1. Visit the official website at onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in.

2. Click on registration link and register yourself.

3. Once registration is done, login to the account.

4. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

5. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Direct link to apply here 

News / Education / Employment News / Bihar Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Registration for 15000 posts ends tomorrow, apply at onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in
Exam and College Guide
