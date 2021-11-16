Bihar Police Driver Constable 2021 DET date released on csbc.bih.nic.in

Central Selection Board of Constable, CSBC has released Bihar Police Driver Constable 2021 DET date. The Driver Efficiency Test will be conducted on December 8, 2021. Candidates who want to appear for the examination can check the official notice on the official site of CSBC on csbc.bih.nic.in.

The Driver Efficiency Test admit card will be issued by the Board for all the qualified candidates on November 30, 2021, as per the official notice. Incase any candidate is unable to download the admit card they can reach out to the Board on December 3 and December 4, 2021 to the official address from 10 am to 5 pm to issue duplicate admit card.

The examination date and time will be issued to the candidates on their respective call letters. Those candidates who have qualified the written exam and physical efficiency test are eligible to appear for the driver efficiency test.

This recruitment drive will fill up 1722 posts in the organization. The application process was started on November 30, 2019 and ended on December 30, 2019. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CSBC.