Bihar SCB admit card 2022 available at biharscb.co.in, get link here

employment news
Published on Nov 18, 2022 05:42 PM IST

BSCB has released admit card for the post of Assistant Manager and Assistant (Multipurpose).

ByHT Education Desk

Bihar State Cooperative Bank Limited (BSCB) has released hall tickets for the post of Assistant Manager and Assistant (Multipurpose). Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at biharscb.co.in.

The BSCB Assistant (Multipurpose) and Assistant Manager examination will be conducted on November 29.

This recruitment drive will fill 276 up vacancies, of which, 31 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Manager and 245 for Assistant (Multipurpose) posts.

Bihar SCB admit card 2022: How to download

Visit the official website biharscb.co.in

Go to the Career tab and click on “Click Here to Download Admit Card (Assistant (Multipurpose) and Assistant Manager).”

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
bihar recruitment
bihar recruitment

