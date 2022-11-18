Bihar SCB admit card 2022 available at biharscb.co.in, get link here
BSCB has released admit card for the post of Assistant Manager and Assistant (Multipurpose).
Bihar State Cooperative Bank Limited (BSCB) has released hall tickets for the post of Assistant Manager and Assistant (Multipurpose). Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at biharscb.co.in.
The BSCB Assistant (Multipurpose) and Assistant Manager examination will be conducted on November 29.
This recruitment drive will fill 276 up vacancies, of which, 31 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Manager and 245 for Assistant (Multipurpose) posts.
Bihar SCB admit card 2022: How to download
Visit the official website biharscb.co.in
Go to the Career tab and click on “Click Here to Download Admit Card (Assistant (Multipurpose) and Assistant Manager).”
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
