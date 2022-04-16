BIS Recruitment: Apply for 337 vacancies from April 19

BIS Recruitment 2022: Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has notified vacancy for Stenographer, Assistant Section Officer (ASO), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Senior Secretariat Assistant (SSA), Senior Technician, Personal Assistant (PA), Assistant, and other posts. This recruitment drive will commence on April 19 and the last date for the submission of application form is May 9.

The admit card will be issued 10 days before the examination. The online examination will tentatively be held in June 2022.

BIS Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

The application link will be activated on April 19, 2022.

The online application must be submitted by May 9, 2022.

BIS Recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive will fill up 337 vacancies out of which 1 vacancy is for the post of Director (Legal), 3 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Director, 28 vacancies are for the post of Personal Assistant, 47 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Section Officer, 2 vacancies are for the post of Assistant (Computer Aided Design), 22 vacancies are for the post of Stenographer, 100 vacancies are for the post of Senior Secretariat Assistant, 1 vacancy is for the post Horticulture Supervisor, 47 vacancies are for the Technical Assistant (Laboratory), and 25 vacancies are for the Senior Technician post.

BIS Recruitment application fee: The application fee for the posts of Assistant Director (Hindi), Assistant Director (Administration & Finance), and Assistant Director (Marketing & Consumer Affairs) will be ₹800 , while the fee for the remaining positions will be ₹500.

