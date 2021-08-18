BOI Recruitment 2021: Apply for 21 Support Staff posts on bankofindia.co.in

Bank of India has invited applications from candidates to apply for Support Staff posts. Eligible candidates can apply through the official site of BOI on bankofindia.co.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till August 31, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 21 posts in the organization.

The Bank has invited applications for the post of various support staff at RSETI Mainpuri, Rseti Kannauj, and RSETI Farrukhabad on contractual basis. Read below for eligibility, selection process, and other details.

Important Dates

• Opening date of application August 16, 2021

• Display in Bank’s website up to August 31, 2021

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have graduation degree in BSW/ BA/ B.Com/ with knowledge of computers. The age limit of the candidate should be minimum 18 years and maximum 45 years of subject to physical fitness. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Bank of India.

Detailed Notification Here

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of written test, personal interview and demonstration/ presentation. The written exam will comprise of General Knowledge and Computer capability. The personal interview to assess communication skills, leaderships quality, attitude, problem solving ability and ability to get along with the trainees development approach. Demonstration/ Presentation to assess teaching skills and communication capacity.