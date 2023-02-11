Home / Education / Employment News / BOI recruitment 2023: Apply for 500 PO vacancies at bankofindia.co.in

BOI recruitment 2023: Apply for 500 PO vacancies at bankofindia.co.in

Published on Feb 11, 2023

BOI recruitment 2023: Applications are invited for 500 Probationary Officers post.

Bank of India (BOI) has invited applications from candidates to apply for the Probationary Officers post. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at bankofindia.co.in. The deadline for the submission of the application form is February 25.

BOI recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 500 vacancies of which 350 vacancies are for the post of Credit Officer in the General Banking stream, and 150 vacancies are for the post of IT Officer in the Specialist stream.

BOI recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidates should be between the age of 20 to 29 years.

BOI recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is 850 for r GENERAL/ EWS/ OBC candidates. For the SC/ST/PWD candidates the application fee is 175.

Direct link to apply

BOI recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at bankofindia.co.in

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Next, click on the “Recruitment of Probationary in JMGS-I upon passing Post Graduate Diploma in Banking & Finance(PGDBF) Project No. 2022-23/3 Notice dated 01.02.2023”

FRegsiter and proceed with the application

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Submit and take the print for future reference.

