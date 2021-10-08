Home / Education / Employment News / BPSC 67th Prelims Exam 2021: More 148 vacancies added, check notice here
BPSC 67th Prelims Exam 2021: More 148 vacancies added, check notice here

BPSC 67th Prelims Exam 2021 vacancies have been revised again. More 148 vacancies have been added to the existing vacancies. Check the official notice below. 
BPSC 67th Prelims Exam 2021: More 148 vacancies added, check notice here(Screengrab )
Published on Oct 08, 2021 10:14 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Bihar Public Service Commission has again revised the vacancies for BPSC 67th Prelims Exam 2021. The Commission has further added 148 more vacancies along with the existing vacancies. The official notice can be checked by candidates through the official site of BPSC on bpsc.bih.nic.in. 

Few days before the Commission had added 20 more vacancies increasing the number of vacancies from 555 to 575. With the addition of 148 vacancies, this recruitment drive will fill up 723 vacancies the organisation. The vacancies have been added in three departments of the state, as per the official notice

The registration process that was started on September 30 will close down on November 5, 2021. Candidates who still have not applied for BPSC 67th Prelims Exam 2021 can apply online through the official website. Candidates can edit the application form and make changes in till November 15, 2021. Candidates having a graduation degree from a recognized University or Institute can apply for the exam.

Candidates belonging to general category will have to pay  600 as application fees,  150/- for SC/ST category candidates of the state,  150/- for disabled. The application fees should be paid online through net banking, debit/credit card. 

