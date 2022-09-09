BPSC Asst Professor Recruitment 2022: Apply for 208 posts on bpsc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Public Service Commission has invited applications from candidates to apply for Assistant Professor posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of BPSC on bpsc.bih.nic.in. The registration process begins today, September 9, 2022 and will end on September 28, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 208 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have BE / B.Tech B.SC Engg / ME / M.Tech / M.S / Integrated M.Tech in Computer Science and Engineering with First Class or Equivalent degree. The age limit of the candidate should be above 21 years of age.

Application Fees

General / OBC/ Other State: 750/-

SC / ST / PH: 200/-

Female Candidate (Bihar Dom.): 200/-

The payment of application fees should be done through online mode. candidates can make the payment through Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Net Banking and others. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of BPSC.

Detailed Notification Here