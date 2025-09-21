Bihar Public Service Commission will open the BPSC CCE Prelims Answer Key 2025 on September 21, 2025. Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key can do it through the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bihar.gov.in. The last date to raise objection is September 27, 2025. BPSC CCE Prelims Answer Key 2025: Objection window opens today at bpsc.bihar.gov.in

The Integrated 71st Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination was held on September 13, 2025. The exam comprised of objective-type multiple-choice questions, and the duration of the examination was two hours. There were 150 questions which candidates had to attempt. The exam also has negative marking, wherein 1/3rd marks will be deducted for wrong answers.

The provisional answer key has been released for General Studies subject.

The candidates who appeared in the said examination are hereby informed that those candidates who have any objection to the provisional answer of any question of the said subject, can upload the objection along with authentic evidence/source on the dashboard by logging in with their Username and Password.

To raise objections candidates will have to pay ₹250/- as objection fee for each question. Objections received after the said due date and through any other medium will not be considered.

BPSC CCE Prelims Answer Key 2025: How to raise objections

To raise objections, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

2. Click on login link and enter the login details.

3. Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed.

4. Check the answer key and click on the answer you want to raise objection for.

5. Upload the supporting documents and make the payment of processing fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of BPSC.