BPSC DPRO Recruitment 2021: 31 PRO vacancies notified

BPSC DPRO Recruitment 2021: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released an official notification for the recruitment of Assistant Director-cum-District Public Relation Officer (DPRO) under Information & Public Relations Dept., Govt. of Bihar on its official website. The online application process will begin on February 16.

After the registration begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply online at bpsc.bih.nic.in on or before March 12, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 31 vacancies, out of which, 10 vacancies are for unreserved category, 3 for EWS, 6 for SC, 7 for OBC, 1 for ST, 1 for BC-women, and 3 for BC.

A candidate should have a Bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here: