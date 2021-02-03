BPSC Recruitment 2021: 38 vacancies for Art and Culture officers on offer

IND USA
BPSC Recruitment 2021.(HT File)
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Wednesday invited online applications for the recruitment of Art and Culture officer, under the Art and Culture services of Bihar on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at bpsc.bih.nic.in on or before March 2, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 38 vacancies of Art and Culture officers.

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should have a Bachelor Degree in Any Stream with PG Diploma in Dramatic Art/PG in Theater/Dramatics/Master Degree in Dance/Music/Fine Arts/Art History.

Application fee:

Candidates belonging to the General /BC/EWS category are required to pay an application fee of 600. For SC / ST and Bihar domicile female candidates, the registration fee is 150.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here's the direct link to apply online.

