BPSC Recruitment 2021: 38 vacancies for Art and Culture officers on offer
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at bpsc.bih.nic.in on or before March 2, 2021.
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Wednesday invited online applications for the recruitment of Art and Culture officer, under the Art and Culture services of Bihar on its official website.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at bpsc.bih.nic.in on or before March 2, 2021.
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 38 vacancies of Art and Culture officers.
Educational Qualification:
Candidates should have a Bachelor Degree in Any Stream with PG Diploma in Dramatic Art/PG in Theater/Dramatics/Master Degree in Dance/Music/Fine Arts/Art History.
Application fee:
Candidates belonging to the General /BC/EWS category are required to pay an application fee of ₹600. For SC / ST and Bihar domicile female candidates, the registration fee is ₹150.
For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BPSC Recruitment 2021: 38 vacancies for Art and Culture officers on offer
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at bpsc.bih.nic.in on or before March 2, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RBI JE Recruitment 2021: 48 vacancies on offer, here's direct link to apply
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at rbi.gov.in on or before February 15, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt to amend Apprenticeship Act to enhance opportunities for youth: Sitharaman
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CDAC Recruitment 2021: 100 Project Engineer and Technician vacancies on offer
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at cdac.in on or before February 15, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Transfers not to exceed 15% of staff under new Karnataka govt norm for lecturers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Visva Bharati Recruitment 2021: 106 teaching vacancies on offer
- Interested and eligible applicants can apply for the positions online at visvabharati.ac.in on or before February 27, 2021, until 6pm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Army recruitment rally for Punjab, JK, Ladakh in Jammu from March 1
- A recruitment rally of the Army for the post of Sepoy Pharma will be conducted for eligible candidates of Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh from March 1-10 at Sunjwan Military Station in Jammu.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IOCL JE Recruitment 2021: 16 vacancies on offer, here's direct link
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at iocrefrecruit.in on or before February 19, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: 1383 vacancies in Telangana and Delhi on offer
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at appost.in on or before February 26, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PNRD Assam Recruitment 2021: 377 Grade-IV vacancies on offer
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online rural.assam.gov.in on or before February 10, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1 more arrested in Karnataka PSC exam leak case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CAG recruitment 2021: 10,811 vacancies of auditors and accountants on offer
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions in a prescribed format on or before February 19, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RBI Grade B Recruitment 2021: 322 vacancies on offer, here's direct link
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at rbi.gov.in on or before February 15, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Andhra Pradesh GDS Recruitment 2021: 2296 vacancies on offer, here's direct link
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at appost.in on or before February 26, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
KDCCB Recruitment 2021: 100 Assistant Manager and Staff Assistant posts on offer
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions in a prescribed format on or before January 31, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox