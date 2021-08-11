Home / Education / Employment News / BPSSC Admit Card for Enforcement SI posts under BSTD to be released on August 12
BPSSC to release Admit Card on August 12 for the post of Enforcement
BPSSC to release Admit Card on August 12 for the post of Enforcement
employment news

BPSSC Admit Card for Enforcement SI posts under BSTD to be released on August 12

  • BPSSC to release admit card on August 12 for the post of Enforcement SI Under Bihar State Transport Department (BSTD).
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 11, 2021 08:16 PM IST

Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) will on August 12 release the admit card for the Mains Exam for the post of Enforcement Sub Inspector (Advt. No. 02/2019) under Bihar State Transport Department (BSTD). Candidates can download the admit card from the official website of Bihar Police Subordinate Service commission at bpssc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSSC Mains Admit card link will be activated at 10 am on August 12.

The official website of BPSSC reads,’ Please log in by using your registration number or mobile number with date of birth to download Admit Card of Mains Exam for the post of Enforcement Sub Inspector (Advt. No. 02/2019) Under Bihar State Transport Department’.

The Main (Written) Exam for the post of Enforcement Sub-Inspector is to be conducted on August 29, 2021.

BPSSC admit card 2021: How to download

Candidates can download the admit card through the official website of BPSSC at https://www.bpssc.bih.nic.in/ by login their registration number or mobile number with date of birth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bpssc bpssc si main hall tickets + 1 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.