BPSSC RO/ Enforcement SI PET Admit Card 2020 releasing today on bpssc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Police Sub-Ordinate Services Commission will release BPSSC RO/ Enforcement SI PET Admit Card 2020 on April 30, 2022. Candidates who want to appear for Range Officers of Forest posts through the official site of BPSSC on bpssc.bih.nic.in. The admit card will release at 11 am on April 30, 2022.

The Physical Eligibility Test for Range Officers will be conducted on May 12, 2022 and for Enforcement Sub Inspector will be conducted on May 13 to May 16, 2022. Please login by using your registration number or Interview Roll No or mobile number with date of birth to download Admit card of PET for the post of Range Officers of Forest and Enforcement Sub Inspector. Candidates can download the admit card through these simple steps given below.

BPSSC RO/ Enforcement SI PET Admit Card 2020: How to download

Visit the official site of BPSSC on bpssc.bih.nic.in.

Click on BPSSC RO PET Admit Card 2020 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of BPSSC.