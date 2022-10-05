BRO Recruitment 2022: Vacancies revised, registration date extended

Border Roads Organisation has revised the vacancies for also extended the registration date for various posts. The last date to apply for various posts including MTS and other has been extended till November 11, 2022. Candidates can apply online through the official site of BRO at bro.gov.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 323 posts in the organisation instead of 246 posts earlier notified by the organisation. As per the official notice, the last date of receipt of application from all region including far flung states is extended upto November 10, 2022.

Candidates can check the vacancy details given below.

Draughtsman: 16 Posts

Operator (Communication): 46 Posts

Electrician: 43 Posts

Multi Skilled Worker (Black Smith): 27 Posts

Multi Skilled Worker (Cook): 133 Posts

Supervisor (Administration): 7 Posts

Supervisor Stores: 13 Posts

Supervisor Cipher: 9 Posts

Hindi Typist: 10 Posts

Welder: 24 Posts

Candidates can apply submit their application to the following address: o Commandant GREF Centre, Dighi camp, Pune- 411 015. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BRO.

Check official notice here