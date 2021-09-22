BSF Constable Recruitment 2021: Last date today to apply for 269 posts

Border Security Force, BSF will close down the registration process for Constable (General Duty) posts under Sports Quota 2020-21 on September 22, 2021. Meritorious sportspersons can apply for the posts through the official site of BSF on rectt.bsf.gov.in. The application process was started on August 9, 2021.

This recruitment drive will fill up 269 posts in the organization. The recruitment is only for meritorious sportspersons who are either medal winner/position holder and /or participants included in the official notification.

BSF Constable Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of BSF on rectt.bsf.gov.in.

Click on recruitment openings available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on apply here link.

Enter the required details and upload the necessary documents.

Once done, make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and your application has been submitted.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Male candidates belonging to General(UR) or OBC Category applying for recruitment to the post of Constable(GD) under Sports quota should pay Rs.100/-(Rupees One hundred) only as application fee through the BSF Recruitment website.