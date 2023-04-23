Home / Education / Employment News / BSF Head Constable Recruitment: Applictaion process begins at rectt.bsf.gov.in, get link here

BSF Head Constable Recruitment: Applictaion process begins at rectt.bsf.gov.in, get link here

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 23, 2023 04:52 PM IST

The deadline for the submission of the application form is May 12.

Border Security Force (BSF) has begun the application process for the post of Head constable ( Radio Operator) and Head constable ( Radio Mechanic). Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at rectt.bsf.gov.in. The deadline for the submission of the application form is May 12.

BSF Head Constable Recruitment: Application process begins at rectt.bsf.gov.in

This recruitment will fill up 247 vacancies of which 217 vacancies for Head Constable (Radio Operator) and 30 Head Constables (Radio Mechanic). The applicants must be between the age of 18 and 25 as of May 12.

BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website rectt.bsf.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “Apply Here” link against “Group-C Head Constable (Radio Operator) and Head Constable (Radio Mechanic)"

Fill in the applictaion form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the applictaion fee

Submit the form

Download and take a printout for future reference.

Interested candidates can check the detailed notification here.

