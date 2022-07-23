Home / Education / Employment News / BSF Recruitment 2022: Apply for 40 Senior Aircraft Mechanic & other posts
employment news

BSF Recruitment 2022: Apply for 40 Senior Aircraft Mechanic & other posts

BSF to recruit candidates for Senior Aircraft Mechanic and other posts. This recruitment drive will fill up 40 posts in the organisation.
BSF Recruitment 2022: Apply for 40 Senior Aircraft Mechanic &amp; other posts
BSF Recruitment 2022: Apply for 40 Senior Aircraft Mechanic & other posts
Published on Jul 23, 2022 01:25 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Border Security Force has invited applications from candidates to apply for Senior Aircraft Mechanic and other posts. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online through the official site of BSF on bsf.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 40 posts in the organisation.

The last date to apply for the post is within 30 days from the date of publication of advertisement in employment news. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Senior Aircraft Mechanic: 10 Posts
  • Senior Radio Mechanic: 6 Posts
  • Assistant Radio Mechanic: 1 Post
  • Senior Flight Gunner: 5 Posts
  • Junior Flight Gunner: 4 Posts
  • Junior Flight Engineer: 7 Posts
  • Inspector/ Storeman: 3 Posts
  • Sub Inspector: 4 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through Detailed Notification available here.

Where to Apply

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can send the filled up application form to Deputy Inspector General, HQ DG BSF, Block No. 10, CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi before the last date to apply. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BSF.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bsf sarkari naukri
bsf sarkari naukri
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 23, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out