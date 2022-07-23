BSF Recruitment 2022: Apply for 40 Senior Aircraft Mechanic & other posts

Border Security Force has invited applications from candidates to apply for Senior Aircraft Mechanic and other posts. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online through the official site of BSF on bsf.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 40 posts in the organisation.

The last date to apply for the post is within 30 days from the date of publication of advertisement in employment news. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Senior Aircraft Mechanic: 10 Posts

Senior Radio Mechanic: 6 Posts

Assistant Radio Mechanic: 1 Post

Senior Flight Gunner: 5 Posts

Junior Flight Gunner: 4 Posts

Junior Flight Engineer: 7 Posts

Inspector/ Storeman: 3 Posts

Sub Inspector: 4 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through Detailed Notification available here.

Where to Apply

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can send the filled up application form to Deputy Inspector General, HQ DG BSF, Block No. 10, CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi before the last date to apply. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BSF.