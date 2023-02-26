Home / Education / Employment News / BSF Recruitment 2023: 1284 constable vacancies notified

BSF Recruitment 2023: 1284 constable vacancies notified

Published on Feb 26, 2023 06:16 PM IST

BSF Recruitment 2023: Applications are invited for 1284 vacancies of constable.

ByHT Education Desk

Directorate General Border Security Force, BSF has notified 1284 constable vacancies. Candidates are advised to visit the official website at rectt.bsf.gov.in to check and submit the application form which will be available after publication in employment news/rozgar samachar. The advertisement was published on Feb 25 in employment news.

Candidates will be able to apply for the posts through the official site of BSF on rectt.bsf.gov.in. The last date for the submission of the application form is 30 days from the publication of the detailed advertisement.

BSF Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1284 vacancies of which 1200 vacancies are for the post of male candidates and 64 vacancies are for female candidates.

BSF Recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidates' age should be between the age of 18 to 25 years.

For updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website of BSF.

