BSF Recruitment 2024: Application begns for 1526 CAPF ASI, HCM; Assam Rifles vacancies on rectt.bsf.gov.in

BSF Recruitment 2024: The Director General, Boarder Security Force (BSF) has started the online application process for 1526 Assistant Sub Inspector, Head Constable (Ministerial) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CISF) and Warrant Officer, Havaldar vacancies in the Assam Rifles. Eligible candidates can apply for this recruitment drive on rectt.bsf.gov.in or use the link given below. The application deadline is July 8, 11:59 pm.
Number of vacancies for ASI Steno, Combat Steno and Warrant Officer (Personal Assistant)
BSF male and female: 17
CRPF male and female: 21
ITBP male and female: 56
CISF male and female: 146
SSB male and female: 3
HCM and Havaldar Clerk vacancies
BSF male and female: 302
CRPF male and female: 282
ITBP male and female: 163
CISF male and female: 496
SSB male and female: 5
AR male and female: 35
The age limit of the candidates should be between 18 to 25 years as on August 1, 2024. Relaxation in the upper age limit has been provided to reserved category candidates.
The minimum educational qualifications required for these vacancies is Class 12 pass or its equivalent from a recognised board.
The application fee is ₹100. SC, ST women candidates and ex-servicemen candidates eligible for reservation are exempted from paying this fee.
For further details, click here.
