 BSF Recruitment 2024: Application begns for 1526 CAPF ASI, HCM; Assam Rifles vacancies on rectt.bsf.gov.in - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jun 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

BSF Recruitment 2024: Application begns for 1526 CAPF ASI, HCM; Assam Rifles vacancies on rectt.bsf.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 10, 2024 01:56 PM IST

BSF Recruitment 2024: Eligible candidates can apply for this recruitment drive on rectt.bsf.gov.in.

BSF Recruitment 2024: The Director General, Boarder Security Force (BSF) has started the online application process for 1526 Assistant Sub Inspector, Head Constable (Ministerial) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CISF) and Warrant Officer, Havaldar vacancies in the Assam Rifles. Eligible candidates can apply for this recruitment drive on rectt.bsf.gov.in or use the link given below. The application deadline is July 8, 11:59 pm.

BSF Recruitment 2024: Application begins for 1526 CAPF, Assam Rifles vacancies
BSF Recruitment 2024: Application begins for 1526 CAPF, Assam Rifles vacancies

Number of vacancies for ASI Steno, Combat Steno and Warrant Officer (Personal Assistant)

BSF male and female: 17

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

CRPF male and female: 21

ITBP male and female: 56

CISF male and female: 146

SSB male and female: 3

HCM and Havaldar Clerk vacancies

BSF male and female: 302

CRPF male and female: 282

ITBP male and female: 163

CISF male and female: 496

SSB male and female: 5

AR male and female: 35

Direct link to apply

The age limit of the candidates should be between 18 to 25 years as on August 1, 2024. Relaxation in the upper age limit has been provided to reserved category candidates.

The minimum educational qualifications required for these vacancies is Class 12 pass or its equivalent from a recognised board.

The application fee is 100. SC, ST women candidates and ex-servicemen candidates eligible for reservation are exempted from paying this fee.

For further details, click here.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Employment News / BSF Recruitment 2024: Application begns for 1526 CAPF ASI, HCM; Assam Rifles vacancies on rectt.bsf.gov.in
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On