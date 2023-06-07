Home / Education / Employment News / BSSC 3rd CGL Main exam 2022 to be held for 2248 posts, registration begins

BSSC 3rd CGL Main exam 2022 to be held for 2248 posts, registration begins

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 07, 2023 11:10 AM IST

BSSC CGL 2022:The commission has issued notification and detailed advertisement for the CGL Main exam and has also started the application process.

Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has announced that the third Combined Graduate Level Main Examination 2022 or BSSC 3rd CGL Main 2022 will be held for 2,248 vacancies at various state government.

BSSC 3rd CGL Main exam 2022 registration begins(Santosh Kumar/HT photo)
BSSC 3rd CGL Main exam 2022 registration begins(Santosh Kumar/HT photo)

The commission has issued notification and detailed advertisement for the CGL Main exam and has also started the application process.

Result of the Preliminary test was announced on May 31.

Now, eligible candidates can apply for the Main exam up to June 27 through links given on bssc.bih.gov.in or onlinebssc.com. The payment window closes on June 26.

Direct link to apply

Detailed advertisement

While filling the Main exam form, candidates have to submit their preferences as well. Eligibility, post details and exam pattern are mentioned in the detailed advertisement. BSSC has asked candidates to read it carefully before choosing preferences as it will be treated final once submitted.

The exam fee is 675 for general category candidates.

For eligibility and other details, candidates can refer to the advertisement through the link given above.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sarkari naukri
sarkari naukri
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out