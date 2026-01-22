BTSC JE Recruitment 2026: Registration window reopened at btsc.bihar.gov.in, apply for 2809 posts
BTSC JE Recruitment 2026 registration window has reopened. The window will remain opened till January 30, 2026.
Bihar Technical Service Commission has reopened the registration window for BTSC JE Recruitment 2026. The registration window will remain reopened till January 30, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for the Junior Engineer posts can find the direct link through the official website of BTSC at btsc.bihar.gov.in.
The registration window was reopened after some candidates informed about the difficulties they faced to fill the form on the online application portal.
The official notice reads, "After due consideration, the date for online application under the said advertisements is extended from 22.01.2026 to 30.01.2026. Detailed information related to the above can be seen on the Commission's website- www.btsc.bihar.gov.in. Candidates are directed that the date of issue of certificates mentioned in clause-8 of the advertisement will be valid only till 12.01.2026."
Direct link to apply for BTSC JE Recruitment 2026
BTSC JE Recruitment 2026: How to apply
To apply online candidates can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of BTSC at btsc.bihar.gov.in.
2. Click on BTSC JE Recruitment 2026 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the disciplines and again a new page will open.
4. Register yourself and fill the application form.
5. Make the payment of application fee.
6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
This recruitment drive will fill up 2809 Junior Engineer posts in the organisation out of which 2653 for Civil JE, 70 for Mechanical and 86 for Electrical. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BTSC.
